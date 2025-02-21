Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State

Jaloni Cambridge led Ohio State with 18 points and Cotie McMahon added 14.

The Buckeyes were never close after tying the game early in the second quarter and trailed by double digits for all but a few possessions of the second half.

Takeaways

Ohio State: After living dangerously in back-to-back overtime wins at home, the Buckeyes dropped to 4-4 in conference road games. Unbeaten at home is somewhat expected, but being so-so on the road is disconcerting for a top-10 team. The Buckeyes are 0-4 when scoring 63 or fewer points.

Indiana: The Hoosiers improved to 4-3 against ranked teams. This isn't the same top-10 team from years past, but the program can still be a tough out on any given day.

Key moment

After the Buckeyes opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 26, the Hoosiers closed the half on a 14-2 run for a 40-28 lead at the break. Ohio State didn't score and had three turnovers in the last 3:42.

Key stat

Indiana was far more proficient at sharing the basketball with 21 assists to Ohio State's 6.

Up next

The Buckeyes host Purdue on Sunday, the same day Indiana visits No. 22 Michigan State.

