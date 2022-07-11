Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Lions coach, dies at 81

Moeller was 4-3 as Detroit's interim coach and was perhaps a missed kick away from keeping his job. He was fired after Chicago's Paul Edinger made a 54-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to lift the Bears to victory in the regular-season finale, knocking the Lions out of playoff contention.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Moeller to be their defensive coordinator in 2001 and he later coached the Bears' linebackers for two seasons.

Moeller, who was from Lima, Ohio, played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State. He was an assistant for Schembechler at Miami (Ohio) and joined him on his first staff at Michigan in 1969.

Moeller struggled in his first head coaching job, going 6-24-3 from 1977 to 1979 at Illinois. He returned to work for Schembechler and later made a successful transition to coaching offense and became an innovative coordinator.

With a relatively wide-open approach and willingness to throw the ball as head coach, he helped Desmond Howard win the Heisman Trophy in 1991 during a stretch in which the Wolverines won 19 straight Big Ten games.