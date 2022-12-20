Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

The forecast for Christmas Eve calls for snow showers, winds gusting to 40 mph and temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill off Lake Erie could drive the temperature well below zero.

Still, Browns tight end David Njoku, who played college ball at Miami, vowed to stick with his tradition and go shirtless for pregame warmups.

“I was born in Jersey,” he said. "So I’m used to the cold. However, doesn’t mean I like the cold, but on game days I don’t really mind the cold. As you can probably tell, I’m shirtless pregame every game.

“It’s more just like a mentality thing. On game day, I feel nothing.”

