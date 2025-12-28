Garrett and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit conference foe Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Oakland in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 in home games. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Michael Imariagbe leads the Raiders with 6.2 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 2.3.

Wright State scores 77.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 84.0 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Golden Grizzlies face off Monday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Raiders. Imariagbe is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 16 points and 5.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Garrett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 87.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.