Garland scores 34 points to rally Cavaliers past the Knicks 110-104 for a 4-0 start

Jalen Brunson had 21 points and seven assists for the Knicks (1-2), who led by 13 in the second half. Mikal Bridges scored 19 points, Josh Hart had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and OG Anunoby scored 15 points. Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out with 13 points and 10 boards.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Coach Kenny Atkinson cautioned that the schedule was about to get tougher after a Toronto-Detroit-Washington start, but his team handled the first test just fine even while coming nowhere close to the 128 points it averaged in those three games.

Knicks: The Knicks should have enough talent to overcome off nights by Brunson, who went to the locker room in the third quarter after appearing to hurt his ankle on a shot, but couldn't do that on a night he was just 8 for 24.

Key moment

The shot of the game didn't count. After the Knicks missed their final shot of the first quarter, Mobley grabbed the rebound and passed to Mitchell, who took one dribble after the buzzer and casually fired in a one-handed shot from around 85 feet.

Key stat

Garland made three of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. One wiped out the Knicks' final lead midway through the period, and he later hit back-to-back to open an eight-point advantage.

Up next

The Cavaliers welcome back LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. New York starts a four-game road trip Wednesday at Miami.

