Garland, Mobley have big nights, Cavs beat Thunder 94-87

Dort received a flagrant 2 for striking Love after the whistle on a scramble for a loose ball. Love received a personal foul prior to absorbing the elbow.

The Thunder, who wrapped up a four-game road trip, have lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Oklahoma City’s starting frontcourt of Dort, Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shot a combined 5 of 25 from the field.

Cedi Osman had 10 points off the bench for the Cavaliers, who went 18 of 35 from the foul line and missed 21 of 27 3-point attempts.

Cleveland jumped out to the largest lead of the first half at 47-37, but Oklahoma City answered with eight straight points heading into intermission, capped by a Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer.

Mobley scored seven points and Allen had six in the first quarter as Cleveland took a 24-22 lead. Bazley had four points and six rebounds for Oklahoma City.

LATE ARRIVAL

The Thunder didn’t check into their downtown Cleveland hotel until 8 a.m. due to winter travel delays in Charlotte following their 121-98 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Oklahoma City’s team bus became stuck on an icy road en route to the airport, forcing several members of its traveling party to disembark to help push it to safety. The Thunder also had to change planes at 5 a.m.

“It was grueling for the guys, but these experiences are a little unifying,” coach Mark Daigneault said. “When we got off the elevator at the hotel, people were already eating breakfast, so that kind of reinforced how long we’d been trying to get here.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City is assured of finishing January with a losing record, marking the eighth straight month it has done so. … Rookie G Vit Krejci (right ankle sprain), who has two points in nine minutes this season, missed his fifth straight game. … G Theo Maledon, C Aleksej Pokusevski and C Isaiah Roby are on G League assignments with the Oklahoma City Blue, along with two-way G Paul Watson. … The Thunder lost at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since Jan. 29, 2017.

Cavaliers: G Rajon Rondo (right hamstring soreness) missed his sixth game in a row. Rondo has only appeared in three games since being acquired from the Lakers in a three-team trade on Jan. 3. … G Lamar Stevens (left knee soreness), who had started seven straight contests prior to being hurt at Oklahoma City on Jan. 15, returned from a two-game absence. … Two-way G RJ Nembhard scored 33 points for the Cleveland Charge of the G League earlier in the day at Raptors 905.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Host New York on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, right, passes against Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley, left, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, right, passes against Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley, left, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen grimaces in pain after an injury in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen grimaces in pain after an injury in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Ty Jerome (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Ty Jerome (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, right, loses control of the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, right, loses control of the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak