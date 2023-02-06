Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers

After alternating wins and losses over its prior eight games, Cleveland took control in the second quarter, led 62-46 at halftime and stretched its advantage to 23 points in the third quarter and as many as 26 in the fourth.

“There’s a seriousness to our approach and an attitude to how we are playing,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “I think we are taking steps in the right direction. Sometimes when the offense comes easy, you just get in a back-and-forth, but in the fourth we did a much better job of tightening back up and controlling the tempo. We are growing in that area of understanding the intensity level that it takes.”

The Pacers were within 27-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t keep up after that.

“They did a good job controlling us in the pick-and-roll,” Haliburton said. “We weren’t able to get stops, and that allowed them to set their defense. Kudos to them. A lot of different guys contributed for them. They just outplayed us.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: This was Cleveland’s NBA-best 23rd double-figure victory. ... Caris LeVert, who played parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Pacers, sat out his second straight game with a sore right hamstring. He is averaging 12.5 points per game. ... Backup point guard Ricky Rubio finished with seven points and nine assists.

Pacers: Indiana has lost two of the three games in the season series, which wraps up April 2 at Cleveland. ... Reserve guard Chris Duarte, averaging 7.8 points, was out with soreness in his right ankle. ... The Pacers’ high-frequency 3-point attack, which entered fifth in the league in attempts and sixth in makes, wound up 8 of 32 (25%). ... Indiana coach Rick Carlisle declined to comment on the substance of a report published Sunday by The Athletic that said members of the organization’s traveling party were aggressively confronted by associates of Grizzlies star Ja Morant following Indiana’s Jan. 29 loss at Memphis. Carlisle said he was in the locker room when the incident occurred and received a call about it.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Washington on Monday night.

Pacers: At Miami on Wednesday night.

