Garland hits go-ahead free throws, Cavs beat Raptors 102-101

Toronto led 80-74 to begin the fourth. With 4:42 remaining, Allen banked home a 3-pointer to tie it at 94-all.

The Raptors pushed back ahead, and Anunoby's 3 made it 101-96 with 1:43 left. Allen scored back-to-back baskets to make it a one-point game, and the Cavs got possession with 24.8 seconds left after Barnes couldn’t grab the rebound on VanVleet’s missed 3.

Anunoby fouled a driving Garland, and the Cavs guard made both to give his team its first and only lead of the game.

Toronto called timeout, but Anunoby and Barnes couldn’t deliver the winning basket.

Up 29-28 after one, the Raptors widened their lead with an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and took a 57-48 advantage into halftime.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Committed 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Toronto points. ... Osman shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in the first half but the rest of the Cavs were 1 for 9. … Garland had eight assists.

Raptors: F Pascal Siakam is ahead of schedule in his return from left shoulder surgery and could return to the lineup next week, coach Nick Nurse said. Siakam recently returned from a check-up with the Los Angeles-based doctor who performed his surgery.

FOUL PLAY

Toronto didn’t shoot a free throw in the first quarter, while the Cavs went 8 for 9 at the line in the period.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit New York on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) reacts after his team's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler

Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket as he is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler

Caption Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler

Caption Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler

Caption Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers centre Evan Mobley (4) as he attempts a layup during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Evan Buhler Credit: Evan Buhler