Garland has 27 points, 18 assists to help Cavs beat Thunder

The Thunder built a 56-46 by halftime, extending that advantage to 74-56 through the first four minutes of the second half.

The Cavaliers chipped away at the margin, closing within single digits by the end of the period and taking their first lead with 11:07 remaining in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Rajon Rondo (hamstring sore), Ricky Rubio (knee) and Collin Sexton (knee) were unavailable for Cleveland. … Kevin Love made three 3-pointers. He was just one of two Cavaliers to make multiple shots from beyond the arc.

Thunder: Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocol) remained out for Oklahoma City, while Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols) returned to the lineup. … Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted a team-high 11 rebounds, just three short of the rookie’s career single-game best.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

Thunder: At Dallas on Monday.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lamar Stevens (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, front right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) looks to shoot near Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)