Garland, Cavaliers to visit Butler, Heat

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Garland is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 100.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Tyler Herro: out (soreness).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.