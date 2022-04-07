Garland and the Cavaliers visit conference foe Brooklyn

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-107 in the last meeting on Jan. 17. Garland led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Garland is averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), James Johnson: out (illness), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.