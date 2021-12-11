Garland and the Cavaliers take on Fox and the Kings

The Kings are 6-7 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA scoring 13.4 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Hield is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.5 points. De'Aaron Fox is shooting 47.9% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.