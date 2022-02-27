Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Garcia leads Kent St. past Central Michigan 73-71

news
59 minutes ago
Andrew Garcia had 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Central Michigan 73-71

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Andrew Garcia had 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly defeating Central Michigan 73-71 on Saturday night.

Sincere Carry added 20 points for the Golden Flashes. Carry also had seven rebounds. His three-point play with 25 seconds remaining gave Kent State a two-point lead and the Golden Flashes held on to win.

Tervell Beck had 10 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (19-9, 14-4 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs added seven rebounds.

Cameron Healy scored a season-high 32 points for the Chippewas (7-20, 6-10). Harrison Henderson added 16 points. Kevin Miller had 10 points and eight assists.

The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Kent State 72-69 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Updated take on ‘The Great Gatsby’, preshow lecture coming to PAC
2
Matthew 25: Ministries sending help to Ukraine
3
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found arrested
4
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
5
Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar to present gospel concert...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top