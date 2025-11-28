Garcia has career-high 151 rushing yards, scores winning TD in Kent State's 35-31 win over NIU

Kent State forced a punt and took the lead for good on Garcia's 26-yard rush with 4:11 left in regulation.

Dru DeShields was 11-of-22 passing for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Dashawn Martin caught three passes for 91 yards and a score, and Wayne Harris had three catches for 46 yards.

It was the first win for the Flashes at Northern Illinois since Sept. 25, 1966, breaking a 59-year drought.

Northern Illinois (3-9, 2-6) was paced by Chavon Wright's 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 30 carries, and Jalen Macon added 65 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

The Huskies are leaving the MAC to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member next season.

