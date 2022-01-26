Hamburger icon
Garcia, Carry lift Kent St. over W. Michigan 75-64

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 18 points to lead five Kent State players in double figures and the Golden Flashes beat Western Michigan 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Sincere Carry 14 points, VonCameron Davis and Malique Jacobs 11 apiece and Justyn Hamilton scored 10, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed six assists.

Kent State (10-9, 5-4 Mid-American Conference) has won three of its last four.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 22 points for the Broncos (4-15, 0-8 Mid-American Conference), whose losing streak reached nine games.

Markeese Hastings added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

