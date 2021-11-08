springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ga. Tech gets 2021-22 season underway against Miami

news
45 minutes ago
Georgia Tech begins its season by hosting the Miami RedHawks

Miami (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech begins the season by hosting the Miami RedHawks. Miami went 12-11 last year, while Georgia Tech ended up 17-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the RedHawks gave up 66 points per game while scoring 65.8 per contest. Georgia Tech went 4-3 in non-conference play, averaging 82.6 points and allowing 76.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Tecumseh, accounting firm determines no funds were stolen
2
Clark County transportation study focused on job transportation and...
3
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report an increase in cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top