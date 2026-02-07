Fulks, UCF Knights to visit Miller, Cincinnati Bearcats

BOTTOM LINE: Themus Fulks and UCF take on Baba and Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Bearcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Cincinnati scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Knights are 6-4 against Big 12 opponents. UCF scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Cincinnati scores 70.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.2 UCF gives up. UCF averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Knights face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Moustapha Thiam is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is averaging 14.5 points for the Knights. Fulks is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.