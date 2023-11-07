Fulks scores 20 in Louisiana-Lafayette's 72-62 win over Youngstown State

Led by Themus Fulks' 20 points, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Youngstown State 72-62 in a season opener
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Youngstown State 72-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Fulks added seven assists and three steals for the Ragin' Cajuns. Kobe Julien scored 16 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Joe Charles was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Brandon Rush led the Penguins in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Burns added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Youngstown State. In addition, Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Speaker events, soup supper and more
2
Election Day arrives: Here’s what to know
3
Woman in hospital, man in custody after reported shooting in...
4
Who, what is on the ballot Tuesday in Clark County?
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top