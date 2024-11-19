Fugitive fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with officers at Ohio motel

The task force members backed off when they saw the weapon, and the Canton Regional SWAT Team soon responded. The man fired several shots and a North Canton officer who serves on the SWAT team was hit once in the arm. He is expected to fully recover from surgery.

The man, who was alone in the motel room, eventually was shot by officers and was pronounced dead. Two weapons and multiple bullet casings were found in the motel room, authorities said.

It’s unclear what led to the federal weapons charge. Marshals did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

No other injuries were reported in the standoff.