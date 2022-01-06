Ft. Wayne, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie has averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.5 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Purdue Fort Wayne has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 79.6 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 57.5.