Fry and Giménez homer, Allen with 6 scoreless innings, Guardians beat White Sox 7-0

Allen (4-2) was struck on the low back by Tommy Pham’s comebacker off his first pitch of the game, but he was checked by trainers and continued.

“Fortunately it got him in another good spot to where he could finish the game,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He’s a bulldog. For him to give us six shutout like that, he was outstanding today."

In his previous outing, Allen allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday versus Detroit. That increased Allen's ERA to 6.41 entering Sunday.

“Sometimes it's tough being a starter and having to wait those four days,” Allen said. "That's all you can think about after a bad outing is trying to right your wrongs and give your team a chance to win.

“We were able to mix well,” Allen added. “We weren't nibbling. We were kind of just going right after guys, trusting the defense.”

Nick Sandlin, Hunter Gaddis and Sam Hentges followed with a hitless inning each. Chicago’s season-high four-game winning streak ended and the White Sox were shut out for the 10th time this season, most in the majors.

“That’s one where we’ve got to turn the page quickly and get ready for Washington,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively."

Estevan Florial tripled, doubled and drove in a run. Brayan Rocchio added an RBI.

Last-place Chicago, at 12-29, is 9-7 after a 3-22 start.

White Sox starter Michael Soroka (0-5) allowed five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his ninth start with Chicago following an offseason trade from Atlanta.

Cleveland jumped ahead 1-0 in the third on Florial’s triple followed by Rocchio’s sacrifice fly.

Florial reached third when White Sox center fielder Rafael Ortega tried for a sliding catch on a sinking liner and the ball skipped by him to the warning track.

Cleveland increased its lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

After fouling a ball off his right leg and being treated by trainers at the plate, Giménez lined Soroka’s next pitch to right for his second homer. Giménez trotted gingerly around the bases.

Following Josh Naylor’s double to the wall, Fry lofted a high 1-0 slider into the left-field stands for his third homer.

“I thought Soroka started off the game pretty good,” Grifol said. “Then he left a couple of pitches up in the zone and Fry did what he does on occasion. He doesn’t miss mistakes.”

Cleveland added three unearned runs in the sixth, scoring on an error on Will Brennan's soft grounder, Korey Lee’s passed ball and Florian’s double.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Send right-hander Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.91) to the mound against the Rangers' Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.66) on Monday in Texas.

White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29) starts versus Washington’s Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96) on Monday to open three game series in Chicago.

