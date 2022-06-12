Friedl, Reds snap 4-game skid with 7-6 win over Cardinals

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Alexis Diaz posted his second save.

Dakota Hudson (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits over seven innings. He entered the game with a 6-0 lifetime record against Cincinnati.

Albert Pujols hit an RBI double in the St. Louis that made it 4-all.

Yepez hit a two-run, two-out homer in the ninth. Diaz then struck out Pujols to end the game.

MESSAGE RECEIVED

St. Louis outfielder Harrison Bader was back in the starting lineup after being benched by manager Oliver Marmol in the middle of Saturday’s game for failing to run out a flyball.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to get slapped on the wrist and understand that there’s a certain standard for this clubhouse," Bader said. “The way I handled that flyball was not to the full effort of my capabilities.”

Marmol spoke with Bader after Saturday’s game and said that Bader understood his mistake.

THE MACHINE KEEPS ROLLING

Pujols appeared in his 1,738th game for the Cardinals tying him with Curt Flood for seventh all-time in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India continues a rehab stint in Triple-A Louisville that began on Tuesday, He has been on the injury list twice since May 1 with a right hamstring strain.

Cardinals: INF Paul Goldschmidt was given the day off. Goldschmidt had a 46-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64) will start in Phoenix on Monday in the first of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks .Minor is making his third start after beginning the season on the injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Cardinals: LHP Zack Thompson (0-0, 2.25) will make the first start of her career on Monday. He will face Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26) in the first of a four-game series against the Pirates in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) and catcher Aramis Garcia celebrate a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) rounds first on his way to second on a two-run ground-rule double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Louis.