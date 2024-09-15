Friedl leads Reds against the Twins following 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -164, Reds +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Minnesota Twins after TJ Friedl's four-hit game on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-33 record in home games. The Twins have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

Cincinnati is 73-77 overall and 37-38 on the road. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has a .248 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 29 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs. Carlos Santana is 9-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 33 doubles, eight triples and 24 home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 12-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Reds: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.