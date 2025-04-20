Friedl leads Reds against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Orioles: Charlie Morton (0-4, 8.84 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -161, Reds +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles after TJ Friedl had four hits on Saturday in a 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Baltimore is 9-11 overall and 5-5 at home. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Cincinnati has gone 4-5 on the road and 10-11 overall. The Reds have hit 22 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has five doubles and six home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a .308 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles. Friedl is 12-for-37 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Heston Kjerstad: day-to-day (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.