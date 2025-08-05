Friedl hits a tiebreaking single in the 7th inning as the Reds edge the Cubs 3-2

Dansby Swanson hit his 17th homer for the Cubs (65-47), who fell three games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the seventh, Friedl drove in Jake Fraley with a looper into center field against Caleb Thielbar. Ryan Brasier (0-1) got the loss.

The Cubs threatened in the bottom half, advancing Willi Castro to third with two down. Swanson then hit a chopper to third and was ruled safe.

The Reds challenged, and the call was overturned when a replay review showed Swanson missed the bag initially as he crossed first base.

Both starters, Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo and Chicago’s Michael Soroka, exited with injuries.

Lodolo retired his first five batters before departing because of a blister on his left index finger.

The Cubs grabbed a 2-1 lead on Dansby Swanson's two-run homer off Nick Martinez in the third. But they finished with just three hits.

Scott Barlow (5-0) pitched two innings for the win, and Emilio Pagán tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save.

Pitching on his 28th birthday, Soroka departed his Cubs debut after two innings because of right shoulder discomfort. He was acquired in a trade with Washington on Thursday.

Ben Brown replaced Soroka and tossed four innings of one-run ball.