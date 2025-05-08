Friedl hits 2 homers as Reds overcome Greene's groin injury to beat Braves 4-3 and end 4-game skid

The Reds provided no immediate details on the severity of the injury. Greene was escorted off the field with the Reds leading 4-0.

Left-hander Brent Suter (1-0) replaced Greene on the mound and gave up a fifth-inning homer to Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin.

Right-hander Emilio Pagán, who blew a save in the Braves' 2-1 win in 10 innings on Tuesday night, pitched the ninth for his ninth save. Pagán gave up a two-out single to Michael Harris II before pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario struck out to end the game.

Right-hander Grant Holmes (2-3) gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings as Atlanta's three-game winning streak ended.

Key moment

Friedl entered the game with only one homer before leading off the game with a blast off Holmes over the center field wall. Friedl led off the third inning with his third homer to almost the same spot, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Greene threw 114 pitches, the high mark for any pitcher in the majors this season, in his last start, a 6-1 win over Washington on Friday night. Greene had a season-high 12 strikeouts in the win.

Up next

The four-game series ends Thursday night when Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27) faces Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92). Schwellenbach has lost his last three decisions.

