Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division I=

Mason 54, Massillon Jackson 35

Reynoldsburg 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48

Division IV=

New Knoxville 39, Cin. Country Day 28

Waterford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
2
Coronavirus: Weekly cases in Clark, Champaign schools decline
3
Clark State named finalist for national award
4
These 33 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Losing an hour for Daylight Saving Time can cause heart risks, studies...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top