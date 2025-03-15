Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

Zanesville Maysville 75, Cin. Wyoming 73, 2OT

Division VI=

Maria Stein Marion Local 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Kirtland 54

Division VII=

Cornerstone Academy 66, S. Webster 58

Cornerstone Christian 66, S. Webster 58

