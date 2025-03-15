Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division IV=
Zanesville Maysville 75, Cin. Wyoming 73, 2OT
Division VI=
Maria Stein Marion Local 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58, Kirtland 54
Division VII=
Cornerstone Academy 66, S. Webster 58
Cornerstone Christian 66, S. Webster 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
