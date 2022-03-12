Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Final=

Division IV=

Antwerp 52, Tiffin Calvert 31

Berlin Hiland 56, Latham Western 46

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Botkins 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
2
Coronavirus: Weekly cases in Clark, Champaign schools decline
3
Clark State named finalist for national award
4
These 33 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Losing an hour for Daylight Saving Time can cause heart risks, studies...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top