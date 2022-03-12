Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Regional Final=
Division IV=
Antwerp 52, Tiffin Calvert 31
Berlin Hiland 56, Latham Western 46
New Madison Tri-Village 45, Botkins 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
