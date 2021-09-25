Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Manchester 41, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Ansonia 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Apple Creek Waynedale 40, Rittman 7
Archbold 42, Delta 3
Arlington 37, Arcadia 0
Avon 51, N. Ridgeville 13
Bellefontaine 23, New Carlisle Tecumseh 18
Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 0
Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 3
Bridgeport 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Caledonia River Valley 49, Ontario 14
Cambridge 23, Martins Ferry 0
Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 14
Carey 65, Bucyrus 0
Chardon 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Williamsport Westfall 12
Cin. Colerain 28, Middletown 13
Cin. Hughes 36, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Princeton 55, Cin. Oak Hills 13
Cin. St. Xavier 52, Cin. Elder 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14
Cle. Glenville 22, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. Hay 32, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. John Marshall 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Collins Western Reserve 21, Ashland Mapleton 14
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 16
Columbus Grove 25, Leipsic 21
Copley 56, Cuyahoga Falls 13
Dalton 40, Smithville 7
Day. Dunbar 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9
DeGraff Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0
Defiance Tinora 39, Defiance Ayersville 0
Dover 49, Vincent Warren 7
Eastlake North 28, Madison 7
Eaton 51, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Edon 24, Ft. Loramie 21
Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14
Galion Northmor 40, Fredericktown 20
Genoa Area 70, Fostoria 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Grafton Midview 24, Avon Lake 21
Hamilton Badin 62, Day. Carroll 0
Hamilton Ross 26, Cin. NW 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Bryan 14
Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7
Hilliard Davidson 34, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Howard E. Knox 49, Mt. Gilead 10
Hubbard 46, Jefferson Area 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8
Ironton 56, Chesapeake 7
Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0
Jamestown Greeneview 28, S. Charleston SE 0
Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 0
Kirtland 42, Chagrin Falls 6
Lakeside Danbury 14, Stryker 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Logan 24, Athens 14
London 34, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Lore City Buckeye Trail 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Wadsworth 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Delphos St. John's 0
Marysville 21, Hilliard Darby 14, OT
Massillon Perry 34, Louisville 14
McComb 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
McDermott Scioto NW 26, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20
Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Medina 40, Euclid 0
Medina Highland 49, Kent Roosevelt 0
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Mogadore Field 28, Akr. Springfield 0
Monroe 24, Carlisle 21
Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0
N. Baltimore 39, Cory-Rawson 7
New Albany 56, Grove City 14
Norton 28, Streetsboro 6
Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 7
Olmsted Falls 42, Elyria 15
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 14
Peninsula Woodridge 31, Akr. Coventry 0
Perry 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 7
Pickerington Cent. 67, Newark 0
Piqua 77, Fairborn 0
Poland Seminary 35, Niles McKinley 7
Port Clinton 31, Milan Edison 0
Portsmouth Sciotoville 30, Beaver Eastern 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Dublin Coffman 7
Reynoldsburg 39, Groveport-Madison 3
Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 0
Rocky River 41, Bay Village Bay 10
Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Wickliffe 7
Sherwood Fairview 21, Edgerton 12
Springfield 17, Kettering Fairmont 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6
St. Henry 41, Ft. Recovery 7
St. Marys Memorial 25, Lima Shawnee 3
Struthers 26, Cortland Lakeview 0
Sullivan Black River 41, Sheffield Brookside 6
Sycamore Mohawk 20, Attica Seneca E. 14
Tiffin Calvert 31, Castalia Margaretta 0
Tol. Waite 32, Tol. Rogers 26
Trenton Edgewood 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 13
Vandalia Butler 17, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
Versailles 24, New Bremen 19
W. Jefferson 35, Spring. NE 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0
Wauseon 47, Metamora Evergreen 7
Wellington 48, Oberlin 0
Wellston 46, Bidwell River Valley 6
Wheelersburg 24, Minford 20
Zanesville 20, Newark Licking Valley 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
East vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
Van Buren vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ccd.
Vienna Mathews vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
West vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
