Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 17
Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sullivan Black River 31
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Cornerstone Christian 48, OT
LaGrange Keystone 66, Sheffield Brookside 27
Lebanon 39, Kings Mills Kings 38
Maumee 45, Rossford 22
N. Ridgeville 47, Brunswick 29
Oberlin Firelands 51, Lorain Clearview 38
Orwell Grand Valley 54, Conneaut 44
Perry 49, Eastlake North 48
Wauseon 44, Archbold 37
Wellington 45, Oberlin 18
Wickliffe 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/