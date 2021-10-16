Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Coventry 28, Mogadore Field 20
Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. Benedictine 10
Alliance Marlington 35, Carrollton 28
Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville Logan Elm 7
Anna 28, Minster 21
Antwerp 22, Edgerton 14
Archbold 41, Wauseon 7
Arlington 23, Van Buren 13
Attica Seneca E. 40, Upper Sandusky 7
Austintown Fitch 17, Youngs. Boardman 14
Baltimore Liberty Union 19, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Barnesville 46, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Tiffin Calvert 7
Beallsville 40, Paden City, W.Va. 14
Bedford 38, Garfield Hts. 32
Bellaire 14, Belmont Union Local 0
Bellbrook 42, Monroe 10
Bellevue 52, Sandusky 7
Beloit W. Branch 77, Minerva 0
Berea-Midpark 49, N. Ridgeville 12
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Logan 14
Bishop Hartley 34, STVM 21
Bishop Ready 36, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. Centennial 0
Blanchester 55, Fayetteville-Perry 35
Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Genoa Area 10
Bluffton 40, Delphos Jefferson 37
Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 75, Holgate 0
Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 34
Bryan 40, Swanton 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 34, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33, Wintersville Indian Creek 23
Cambridge 49, Marietta 13
Can. McKinley 34, Can. Glenoak 26
Canal Fulton Northwest 21, Akr. Manchester 6
Canal Winchester 20, Delaware Hayes 17
Canfield 42, Warren Howland 14
Canfield S. Range 49, Cortland Lakeview 10
Casstown Miami E. 21, Tipp City Bethel 14
Cedarville 13, S. Charleston SE 9
Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 12
Centerville 28, Kettering Fairmont 21, OT
Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Painesville Riverside 14
Chardon 59, Willoughby S. 13
Chesterland W. Geauga 33, Chagrin Falls 0
Chillicothe 31, Greenfield McClain 20
Cin. Anderson 72, Loveland 35
Cin. Country Day 35, Lockland 28
Cin. Elder 49, Clarkson, Ontario 20
Cin. La Salle 24, Trotwood-Madison 0
Cin. McNicholas 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 30, OT
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Oxford Talawanda 6
Cin. Princeton 37, Mason 14
Cin. Taft 26, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 70, New Richmond 34
Clayton Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0
Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. Collinwood 8
Cle. Rhodes 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Clyde 41, Norwalk 14
Cols. DeSales 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 6
Cols. Eastmoor 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Cols. Independence 42, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Linden-McKinley 8, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 13
Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7
Convoy Crestview 38, Ada 7
Coshocton 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33
Creston Norwayne 47, Doylestown Chippewa 10
Dalton 47, Rittman 14
Danville 35, Mt. Gilead 21
DeGraff Riverside 41, Covington 6
Defiance Ayersville 22, Sherwood Fairview 14
Defiance Tinora 48, Hicksville 0
Delphos St. John's 27, Ft. Recovery 26, OT
Dover 42, Linsly, W.Va. 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 6
Dublin Jerome 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 24
E. Can. 14, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6
Eastlake North 24, Lyndhurst Brush 19
Eaton 19, Germantown Valley View 7
Edon 38, Kansas Lakota 21
Elyria Cath. 44, Bay Village Bay 6
Fairfield Christian 42, Corning Miller 16
Findlay 47, Tol. St. John's 30
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 0
Frankfort Adena 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Fredericktown 20, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Garfield Hts. Trinity 32, Wickliffe 7
Garrettsville Garfield 31, Brookfield 17
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 0
Groveport-Madison 47, Newark 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 12, Delta 0
Hannibal River 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Harrison 51, Cin. NW 35
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Paulding 0
Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 21
Hilliard Davidson 23, Powell Olentangy Liberty 20
Howard E. Knox 27, Sparta Highland 20
Huber Hts. Wayne 28, Springboro 24
Ironton 43, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Ironton Rock Hill 35, Chesapeake 6
Jamestown Greeneview 21, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Apple Creek Waynedale 20
Johnstown 49, Hebron Lakewood 13
Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Turpin 21
Kirtland 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Circleville 21
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Liberty 34
Lees Creek E. Clinton 45, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Leipsic 26, Harrod Allen E. 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29, Hilliard Bradley 27
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Richwood N. Union 21
Liberty Center 27, Metamora Evergreen 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Galion 7
Lima Shawnee 32, Kenton 0
Lisbon Beaver 49, Martins Ferry 18
Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Zanesville Maysville 14
London 39, Spring. Shawnee 0
Lowellville 56, Mineral Ridge 28
Lucas 31, Ft. Loramie 8
Madonna, W.Va. 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7
Malvern 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13
Mansfield Sr. 26, Mt. Vernon 6
Mantua Crestwood 26, Orwell Grand Valley 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 21
Marysville 34, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 6
Massillon 31, Wooster 0
Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 10
McComb 63, N. Baltimore 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Marion Elgin 18
Mechanicsburg 35, W. Liberty-Salem 20
Medina 70, Lorain 7
Medina Buckeye 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Mentor 21, Strongsville 9
Miami Valley Christian Academy 30, Cin. Clark Montessori 20
Miamisburg 22, Springfield 21
Middlefield Cardinal 25, Cuyahoga Hts. 16
Milan Edison 25, Vermilion 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Ashland 7
Milton-Union 48, Day. Northridge 6
Mogadore 29, Rootstown 12
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 27, Cin. Madeira 0
N. Can. Hoover 17, Green 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Bucyrus 0
N. Royalton 28, Wadsworth 10
Napoleon 30, Sylvania Southview 0
New Albany 20, Pickerington N. 19
New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 19
New Concord John Glenn 20, Philo 14
Newcomerstown 21, Strasburg-Franklin 8
Oak Harbor 34, Willard 0
Olmsted Falls 35, Avon Lake 3
Ontario 24, Marion Pleasant 21
Orrville 41, Loudonville 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Defiance 0
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8
Perry 50, Geneva 0
Perrysburg 29, Holland Springfield 12
Pickerington Cent. 34, Lancaster 8
Piketon 55, Williamsport Westfall 6
Piqua 49, Vandalia Butler 14
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10
Poland Seminary 35, Jefferson Area 7
Port Clinton 31, Huron 20
Portsmouth 49, S. Point 13
Portsmouth Sciotoville 44, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Proctorville Fairland 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16
Ravenna 50, Akr. Springfield 7
Reynoldsburg 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Richfield Revere 22, Kent Roosevelt 0
Richmond Edison 33, Rayland Buckeye 21
Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Independence 14
Rossford 20, Millbury Lake 15
Salem 35, Can. South 32
Salineville Southern 57, E. Palestine 14
Sandusky St. Mary 46, Lakeside Danbury 42
Shadyside 51, Bridgeport 6
Sheffield Brookside 14, Wellington 12, 2OT
Shelby 47, Caledonia River Valley 20
Sidney 35, Riverside Stebbins 20
Spring. NE 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
St. Marys Memorial 28, Lima Bath 0
Steubenville 35, Youngs. Mooney 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Twinsburg 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 28, Dublin Scioto 20
Tallmadge 28, Copley 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 34, Fremont Ross 15
Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Northwood 2
Tol. St. Francis 20, Lima Sr. 19
Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 7
Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 6
Toronto 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 0
Troy 24, Greenville 13
Troy Christian 28, Sidney Lehman 21
Uniontown Lake 28, Massillon Perry 27, 2OT
Van Wert 41, Elida 7
Versailles 27, St. Henry 7
Vienna Mathews 42, Windham 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Cin. Colerain 3
W. Jefferson 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Wapakoneta 41, Celina 7
Warren Harding 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 26
Waverly 42, Minford 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Morral Ridgedale 6
Waynesville 22, Franklin 15
West Salem Northwestern 13, Smithville 7
Westerville Cent. 27, Galloway Westland 6
Westerville S. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Whitehall-Yearling 34, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Northview 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Wooster Triway 37, Navarre Fairless 13
Worthington Christian 51, Zanesville Rosecrans 20
Worthington Kilbourne 29, Westerville N. 18
Zanesville 40, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atwater Waterloo vs. McDonald, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ccd.
Conneaut vs. Titusville, Pa., ppd. to Oct 16th.
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
