Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Sylvania Northview 54, Tol. Whitmer 48

Division II=

Region 5=

Louisville 63, Warren Howland 56

Region 7=

Waverly 81, Jackson 50

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Smithville 51

Creston Norwayne 70, Fairview 43

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48, Richwood N. Union 42

Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 47

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 56, Bishop Ready 53

Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45

Division IV=

Region 13=

Castalia Margaretta 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 54

Louisville Aquinas 47, Lowellville 37

Richmond Hts. 83, Cornerstone Christian 63

Vienna Mathews 61, Warren JFK 59, OT

Region 14=

Antwerp 55, Defiance Ayersville 38

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Spencerville 31

Ottoville 64, Columbus Grove 45

Tiffin Calvert 48, Old Fort 30

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 36

Latham Western 56, Glouster Trimble 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

