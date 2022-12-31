springfield-news-sun logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 44

Berlin Hiland 60, Uniontown Lake 56

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Belpre 25

Bryan 60, Sherwood Fairview 52

Cane Bay, S.C. 53, Lancaster 42

Canfield 54, Poland Seminary 39

Chelsea, Mich. 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Chesapeake 69, Tolsia, W.Va. 34

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bloom-Carroll 34

Cle. VASJ 62, Cle. John Adams 13

Collins Western Reserve 28, New London 26

Conner, Ky. 48, Bellbrook 43

E. Can. 22, Kidron Cent. Christian 16

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Greenfield McClain 18

Marietta 50, Caldwell 18

Massillon Perry 48, Wadsworth 32

Miamisburg 53, Xenia 48

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Oregon Clay 18

Miller City 41, Continental 17

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 41

Morris Catholic, N.J. 64, Cin. Purcell Marian 44

Portsmouth 69, Elliott Co., Ky. 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Proctorville Fairland 58, Hannibal River 45

Reynoldsburg 77, Cin. Riverside Academy 59

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Richmond Hts. 26

Simon Kenton, Ky. 47, W. Chester Lakota W. 33

Solon 66, Shaker Hts. 53

Southeastern 60, Circleville Logan Elm 56

Steubenville 50, E. Liverpool 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 30, Medina 29

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Fredericktown 33

Stryker 49, Montpelier 43

Sylvania Northview 45, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 31

Union City Mississinawa Valley 65, Sidney Fairlawn 45

Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17

Youngs. Boardman 50, Tallmadge 38

Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Newark Licking Valley 23

Cactus Jam=

Westlake 43, Gilbert Christian, Ariz. 31

McDonald's Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Seaman N. Adams 52, Peebles 51, OT

Wayne Roller Holiday Tournament=

Willard 60, Howard E. Knox 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Rittenhouse takes oath for Clark County Commission
2
Family-owned Springfield pharmacy location closing
3
Ohio AG sues 7 businesses, including Springfield contractor
4
Watch out for scam OSU/Georgia Peach Bowl tickets, BBB warns
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top