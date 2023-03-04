Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Perrysburg 80, Lima Sr. 42
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 55, Tol. Whitmer 50
Division III=
Region 9=
Beachwood 54, Perry 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, Canfield S. Range 45
Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Smithville 43
Mentor Lake Cath. 52, Youngs. Mooney 38
Region 10=
Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Creston Norwayne 53
Region 11=
Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Malvern 61
Region 12=
New Madison Tri-Village 60, Jamestown Greeneview 50
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cornerstone Christian 81, Kinsman Badger 54
Dalton 71, Warren JFK 58
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, Lucas 49
Richmond Hts. 70, Mogadore 50
Region 14=
Convoy Crestview 63, Ottoville 61
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Antwerp 22
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 50
Sycamore Mohawk 46, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 56, Hannibal River 54
Region 16=
Cols. Patriot Prep 50, Galion Northmor 38, OT
Jackson Center 56, Cin. College Prep. 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/