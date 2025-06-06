Friday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division III=
Dover 7, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Holland Springfield 6, Youngs. Boardman 1
Division VI=
New Madison Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
