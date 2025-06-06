Breaking: Kettering Health’s MyChart access returning next week, CEO says

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X

PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division III=

Dover 7, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Holland Springfield 6, Youngs. Boardman 1

Division VI=

New Madison Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s...
2
Farmers Market in Springfield to reopen for season with weekly...
3
Springfield McDonald’s restaurant to close for 5-6 weeks for...
4
Springfield housing: Moorefield Twp. land annexed for single-family...
5
Gun violence spurs anger, blame; Springfield seeks answers to surge of...