Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46

Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12

Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Wellington 20

Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54

Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25

Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48

Elyria Open Door 35, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14

Grove City 39, New Albany 22

Lancaster 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39

Medina Highland 53, Tallmadge 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Westerville N. 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20

Westerville S. 59, Dublin Scioto 22

Worthington Christian 40, Ashville Teays Valley 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

