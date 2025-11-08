Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. McKinley 30, Medina 7

Mentor 52, Massillon Jackson 6

St. Edward (OH) 45, Berea-Midpark 14

Tol. Whitmer 17, Perrysburg 3

Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22

Region 2=

Huber Hts. Wayne 34, Findlay 10

Middletown 31, Lebanon 0

Springfield 21, Springboro 3

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 30, Pickerington North 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14

Pickerington Central 42, Groveport-Madison 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Lewis Center Olentangy 0

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 27, Fairfield 7

Cin. Moeller 33, W. Chester Lakota W. 14

Cin. Princeton 23, Cin. Winton Woods 22

St. Xavier (OH) 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 38, Youngs. Boardman 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Macedonia Nordonia 18

Fitch 28, Green 25

Hudson 14, Uniontown Lake 12

Region 6=

Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 13

Medina Highland 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

N. Ridgeville 42, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7

Wadsworth 34, Tol. St. Francis 6

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 28, Westerville S. 21

Cols. DeSales 33, Ashland 29

Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 29, Cin. Withrow 6

Cin. La Salle 14, Xenia 7

Harrison 35, Kings Mills Kings 31

Trotwood-Madison 55, Lima 12

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. East 36, Gates Mills Hawken 16

Canfield 27, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12

Cle. VASJ 69, Maple Hts. 32

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Geneva 7

Region 10=

Medina Buckeye 26, St Marys 0

Rocky River 23, Richfield Revere 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Lexington 18

Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16

Region 11=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Granville 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Newark Licking Valley 31, Bloom-Carroll 24

Steubenville 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 35, Kettering Alter 28

Jackson 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

London 17, Cin. McNicholas 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Oxford Talawanda 7

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 35, Norton 14

Cle. Glenville 49, Salem 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 16, Streetsboro 0

Perry 26, Chardon NDCL 6

Region 14=

Galion 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 10

Lima Bath 21, Bellevue 0

Sandusky Perkins 31, Napoleon 0

Shelby 42, Orrville 0

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 21, East 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14

New Lexington 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21

Region 16=

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 43, Brookville 21

Cin. Indian Hill 57, Washington C.H. 14

Cin. Taft 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7

Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Wyoming 21

Division V=

Region 17=

Garrettsville Garfield 48, St Clairsville 31

Girard 28, New Franklin Manchester 14

Poland Seminary 35, Youngs. Liberty 14

Youngs. Mooney 48, Canfield S. Range 12

Region 18=

Findlay Liberty-Benton 38, Creston Norwayne 0

Genoa 35, Port Clinton 7

Liberty Center 56, Oak Harbor 6

Wooster Triway 45, Fairview 13

Region 19=

Barnesville 34, Portsmouth 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23

Nelsonville-York 35, Belmont Union Local 0

Wheelersburg 43, McConnelsville Morgan 3

Region 20=

Carlisle 42, St. Paris Graham 41

Cin. Mariemont 30, Casstown Miami E. 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Richwood N. Union 47, Williamsburg 14

Division VI=

Region 21=

Dalton 34, Columbia Station Columbia 15

Kirtland 41, Wickliffe 3

Smithville 27, Hanoverton United 26

Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Columbiana Crestview 0

Region 22=

Archbold 44, Attica Seneca E. 12

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Collins Western Reserve 6

Carey 35, Castalia Margaretta 7

Paulding 14, Sherwood Fairview 10

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 28, Caldwell 14

Centerburg 28, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Mt Gilead 8

W. Jefferson 21, Toronto 20

Region 24=

Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12

Coldwater 38, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

New Madison Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth W. 22

Spring. NE 59, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

E. Can. 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 26

McDonald 28, Warren JFK 13

Mogadore 54, E. Palestine 7

Monroeville 34, Malvern 14

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 28, Gibsonburg 8

Leipsic 36, Sycamore Mohawk 7

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Edon 7

Pandora-Gilboa 63, N. Baltimore 42

Region 27=

Danville 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Waterford 42, Strasburg 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41, Glouster Trimble 12

Region 28=

Cedarville 49, Cin. Country Day 21

Ft. Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Sidney Lehman 12

St. Henry (OH) 14, New Bremen 7

