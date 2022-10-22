springfield-news-sun logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 50, Akr. Firestone 0

Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 14

Anna 39, Rockford Parkway 21

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

Ashland Crestview 47, Ashland Mapleton 16

Austintown Fitch 59, Warren Harding 28

Avon 41, Amherst Steele 0

Avon Lake 41, N. Ridgeville 17

Barnesville 29, Belmont Union Local 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13

Beaver Eastern 41, Franklin Furnace Green 26

Bellaire 39, Martins Ferry 8

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 12

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Williamstown, W.Va. 20

Bidwell River Valley 55, Manchester 12

Bishop Fenwick 39, Day. Carroll 6

Bishop Ready 33, Cols. KIPP 0

Bishop Watterson 17, Bishop Hartley 13

Blanchester 46, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 44, Madonna, W.Va. 19

Brookfield 42, Warren Champion 7

Brookville 49, Franklin 14

Brunswick 7, Strongsville 0

Bryan 21, Wauseon 7

Burton Berkshire 50, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Rayland Buckeye 34

Caldwell 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 18

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Canal Winchester 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 12

Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 6

Canfield S. Range 28, Hubbard 0

Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 12

Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21

Carrollton 63, Minerva 7

Casstown Miami E. 37, Covington 0

Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14

Centerville 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Mayfield 21

Chardon 35, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 13

Cin. Elder 31, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50, Norwood 33

Cin. Moeller 30, Detroit King, Mich. 14

Cin. Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0

Cin. St. Xavier 30, Life Christian, Va. 16

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Lebanon 8

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Madeira 7

Circleville 19, Baltimore Liberty Union 12

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7

Cle. Collinwood 14, Cle. John Adams 7

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. 70, Shaker Hts. 6

Cle. John Marshall 30, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 10, Clarkson, Ontario 7

Cle. VASJ 41, Wooster 7

Clyde 13, Bellevue 12

Collins Western Reserve 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Cols. Bexley 19, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13, OT

Columbia Station Columbia 29, Oberlin Firelands 28, 2OT

Columbiana Crestview 20, Newton Falls 0

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 14

Conneaut 13, Harbor Creek, Pa. 6

Creston Norwayne 38, Smithville 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, STVM 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Wickliffe 7

Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Danville 42, Howard E. Knox 21

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28

Day. Christian 13, Cin. Shroder 6

Day. Northridge 38, Sidney Lehman 10

Defiance Ayersville 34, Sherwood Fairview 7

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Delphos St. John's 14, New Bremen 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 7

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 7

Dublin Jerome 16, Hilliard Darby 13

Eaton 13, Monroe 7, OT

Elyria 41, Grafton Midview 3

Fairfield 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19

Findlay 32, Lima Sr. 0

Ft. Loramie 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 34

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Pickerington N. 2

Gallipolis Gallia 53, S. Point 11

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Youngs. Liberty 27

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Gates Mills Hawken 42, Mantua Crestwood 6

Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0

Genoa Area 31, Elmore Woodmore 0

Germantown Valley View 21, Bellbrook 7

Girard 35, Niles McKinley 33

Glouster Trimble 56, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

Granville 20, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 10

Grove City 48, Galloway Westland 7

Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 14

Hamilton Ross 46, Cin. Mt. Healthy 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 20, Archbold 14

Harrod Allen E. 52, Ada 7

Haviland Wayne Trace 24, Paulding 0

Hebron Lakewood 20, Utica 14

Hillsboro 42, Greenfield McClain 21

Hudson 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 13

Hunting Valley University 28, Warren Howland 6

Huron 31, Milan Edison 6

Independence 35, Brooklyn 12

Ironton 42, Portsmouth 7

Jackson 21, Chillicothe 7

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 3

Jefferson Area 27, Cortland Lakeview 7

Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 3

Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 26

Kirtland 42, Orange 0

LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 35

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Akr. Hoban 20

Lancaster 49, Newark 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Campbell Memorial 8

Leipsic 42, Convoy Crestview 7

Liberty Center 51, Delta 14

Linsly, W.Va. 45, Louisville 19

Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Akr. Springfield 6

Logan 39, Zanesville 0

London 28, Bellefontaine 14

Loudonville 28, Galion Northmor 21

Lowellville 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Malvern 28, E. Can. 12

Mansfield Sr. 37, Mansfield Madison 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0

Marion Elgin 56, Crestline 14

Marion Harding 30, Marion Pleasant 26

Marysville 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 32

Mason 10, Cin. Princeton 7

McArthur Vinton County 42, Wellston 0

McComb 39, Findlay Liberty-Benton 16

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Crooksville 0

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Mechanicsburg 26, W. Jefferson 14

Medina 48, Solon 7

Medina Highland 63, Copley 0

Mentor 38, Euclid 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chardon NDCL 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Mt. Vernon 14

Milton-Union 51, DeGraff Riverside 7

Mineral Ridge 28, Atwater Waterloo 20

Minford 28, Lucasville Valley 22, 2OT

Mogadore 34, Rootstown 14

Morral Ridgedale 26, Lima Perry 20, OT

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Arcadia 8

Mt. Gilead 44, Cardington-Lincoln 13

N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20, McDonald 7

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, W. Liberty-Salem 32, OT

N. Olmsted 28, Medina Buckeye 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

N. Royalton 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 13

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

New Madison Tri-Village 40, New Paris National Trail 14

New Middletown Spring. 55, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20, OT

New Richmond 42, Goshen 12

Newcomerstown 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35

Northwood 34, Arcanum 6

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21

Olmsted Falls 49, Berea-Midpark 21

Ontario 35, Shelby 28

Orrville 23, Wooster Triway 15

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Kenton 19

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Cory-Rawson 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Elyria Cath. 25

Parma Padua 56, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Peninsula Woodridge 33, Mogadore Field 0

Perry 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21

Philo 28, Zanesville Maysville 14

Pickerington Cent. 42, Reynoldsburg 7

Piketon 24, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Portsmouth W. 14, Wheelersburg 7

Proctorville Fairland 41, Chesapeake 12

Richmond Edison 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 36, Steubenville 20

Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Painesville Harvey 14

S. Charleston SE 14, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Salineville Southern 14, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 7

Shadyside 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28

Spring. NE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Spring. Shawnee 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 27

Springboro 34, Miamisburg 24

Springfield 55, Clayton Northmont 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, Cin. N. College Hill 6

St. Clairsville 30, Cambridge 21

St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21

St. Marys Memorial 28, Celina 21

St. Paris Graham 32, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Strasburg-Franklin 24, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 35

Struthers 35, Poland Seminary 7

Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Sullivan Black River 41, Wellington 12

Sycamore Mohawk 26, Bucyrus 7

Sylvania Southview 33, Sylvania Northview 16

Tallmadge 20, Barberton 14

Thornville Sheridan 31, New Lexington 20

Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Greenville 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20

Tol. Rogers 36, Tol. Woodward 0

Tol. Scott 58, Tol. Waite 8

Tol. St. John's 37, Oregon Clay 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Fremont Ross 31

Trenton Edgewood 47, Harrison 7

Trotwood-Madison 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Uniontown Lake 55, Green 7

Upper Sandusky 17, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Urbana 38, Richwood N. Union 12

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14

Versailles 35, Minster 6

Vincent Warren 26, Marietta 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Colerain 14

Wadsworth 33, Twinsburg 0

Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 0

Warren JFK 50, Ravenna SE 0

Washington C.H. 33, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28

Waterford 47, Belpre 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Weir, W.Va. 27, E. Liverpool 7

Wellsville 46, Leetonia 8

West Salem Northwestern 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

Westerville Cent. 17, New Albany 7

Westerville S. 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Westlake 51, Lakewood 21

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Windham 39, N. Baltimore 8

Xenia 34, Sidney 0

Youngs. Chaney High School 34, Youngs. East 0

Youngs. Ursuline 13, Youngs. Mooney 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Corning Miller 13

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

