Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 15

Akr. Coventry 56, Streetsboro 41

Akr. Hoban 58, Cle. Benedictine 24

Akr. Springfield 81, Lodi Cloverleaf 68

Andover Pymatuning Valley 81, Vienna Mathews 57

Anna 42, Ft. Loramie 30

Ashville Teays Valley 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 38

Attica Seneca E. 69, Bucyrus Wynford 61

Austintown-Fitch 51, Warren Howland 40

Avon 65, Grafton Midview 52

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Circleville 56

Barberton 60, Medina Highland 55

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Gibsonburg 47

Beaver Eastern 63, Crown City S. Gallia 49

Beavercreek 64, Springboro 36

Belmont Union Local 76, Bellaire 54

Beloit W. Branch 49, Salem 44

Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 59

Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Mineral Ridge 43

Bethel-Tate 63, Blanchester 51

Bishop Hartley 62, Bishop Watterson 51

Bluffton 53, Convoy Crestview 52

Bowling Green 62, Holland Springfield 44

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Bridgeport 87, Hundred, W.Va. 62

Bristol 73, Fairport Harbor Harding 72

Bucyrus 67, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 46

Caledonia River Valley 84, Bellville Clear Fork 69

Carey 53, Upper Sandusky 48

Carlisle 62, Brookville 56

Casstown Miami E. 51, Covington 39

Chagrin Falls 55, Chesterland W. Geauga 47

Chardon NDCL 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 56

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 88, Cin. N. College Hill 27

Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. La Salle 53

Cin. Sycamore 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38

Coldwater 46, New Bremen 42

Cols. Eastmoor 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65

Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Whetstone 29

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 43

Columbiana 75, Salineville Southern 25

Columbiana Crestview 55, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Coshocton 63, McConnelsville Morgan 56

Creston Norwayne 79, Apple Creek Waynedale 52

Dalton 59, Smithville 54

DeGraff Riverside 55, Milton-Union 37

Delaware Hayes 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43

E. Liverpool 77, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51

Eastlake North 74, Chardon 60

Elida 50, Lima Bath 32

Elyria 38, Amherst Steele 37

Elyria Cath. 66, Rocky River 53

Fairfield 48, Cin. Princeton 44

Findlay 66, Sylvania Northview 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Arcadia 35

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Independence 44

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Hunting Valley University 49

Gates Mills Hawken 92, Beachwood 69

Goshen 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62

Green 73, Massillon Jackson 72

Hamilton 41, W. Chester Lakota W. 30

Harrod Allen E. 65, Ada 45

Hubbard 63, Cortland Lakeview 60

Ironton 60, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. NE 55

Kalida 59, Ft. Jennings 56

Kettering Alter 66, Hamilton Badin 52

Kinsman Badger 90, Warren Lordstown 48

Kirtland 60, Middlefield Cardinal 44

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Campbell Memorial 41

Lebanon 57, Cin. Anderson 52

Leipsic 61, Columbus Grove 59

Lewistown Indian Lake 63, Richwood N. Union 45

Lexington 63, Wooster 36

Lima Shawnee 67, Defiance 43

Lima Sr. 81, Tol. Waite 14

Lisbon David Anderson 82, E. Palestine 54

Lowellville 61, Sebring McKinley 38

Madison 69, Ashtabula Edgewood 67

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, E. Can. 42

Malvern 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Mansfield 72, Ashland 49

Mantua Crestwood 58, Burton Berkshire 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 60, New Knoxville 33

McDermott Scioto NW 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24

McDonald 74, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 62

Miller City 63, Continental 29

Minerva 62, Carrollton 42

Minford 54, Portsmouth W. 52

Mowrystown Whiteoak 62, RULH 38

N. Can. Hoover 50, Can. McKinley 48

N. Olmsted 69, Bay Village Bay 64

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38, Sycamore Mohawk 27

New Lexington 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 31

New Middletown Spring. 43, Atwater Waterloo 40

New Philadelphia 43, Mt. Vernon 28

New Richmond 58, Wilmington 54

New Riegel 65, Elmore Woodmore 52

Newton Falls 57, Brookfield 33

Norwalk 44, Bellevue 39

Oak Harbor 69, Maumee 48

Olmsted Falls 74, Avon Lake 62

Ontario 57, Sparta Highland 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, St Marys 65

Ottoville 63, Delphos Jefferson 43

Painesville Riverside 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Pandora-Gilboa 60, Vanlue 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Medina Buckeye 46

Parma Normandy 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34

Peninsula Woodridge 56, Mogadore Field 42

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Poland Seminary 61, Struthers 46

Pomeroy Meigs 78, Bidwell River Valley 44

Port Clinton 63, Huron 56

Rittman 54, Doylestown Chippewa 46

Russia 58, Jackson Center 34

S. Webster 58, Waverly 46

Sandusky Perkins 58, Clyde 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, Lynchburg-Clay 43

Shekinah Christian 63, Genoa Christian 40

Shelby 57, Marion Pleasant 50

Sidney 55, Troy 44

Spencerville 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Spring. NW 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34

Spring. Shawnee 66, St. Paris Graham 32

St Clairsville 73, Beaver 62

St Henry 62, Minster 57, OT

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 72, Norwood 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Glouster Trimble 62

Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Caldwell 44

Toronto 60, Rayland Buckeye 32

Twinsburg 45, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Uhrichsville Claymont 55, Strasburg-Franklin 40

Urbana 59, Plain City Jonathan Alder 57

Van Buren 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44

Wapakoneta 44, Van Wert 30

Warren JFK 74, Ravenna SE 41

Warsaw River View 62, Philo 47

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Greenfield McClain 24

Wellsville 61, Leetonia 31

Westerville Cent. 74, Hilliard Darby 53

Westerville S. 70, Worthington Kilbourne 51

Wheelersburg 57, Lucasville Valley 51

Willard 81, Vermilion 52

Willoughby S. 51, Mayfield 48

Windham 62, Cortland Maplewood 52

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 35

Youngs. Ursuline 69, Youngs. Mooney 58

Zanesville Maysville 45, New Concord John Glenn 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cory-Rawson vs. Marion Elgin, ppd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Paulding, ppd.

Delphos St John's vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.

Dola Hardin Northern vs. Lima Perry, ppd.

Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Hicksville, ppd.

Lima Temple Christian vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.

N. Baltimore vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Napoleon, ppd.

Versailles vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield groups to offer new extreme cold shelter option
2
Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘Do you see the dream for all people?’
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County SPCA saves nearly 500 animals in 2023, sets 2024 goals
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top