Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Linsly, W.Va. 33
Bowling Green 44, Maumee 40
Collins Western Reserve 40, Ashland Mapleton 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 28
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Macedonia Nordonia 56
Delaware Hayes 54, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8
Greenwich S. Cent. 38, New London 26
Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 52
Groveport-Madison 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39
Norwalk St. Paul 53, Monroeville 47
Sunbury Big Walnut 64, Canal Winchester 50
Sylvania Northview 45, Perrysburg 43
Westerville S. 55, Worthington Kilbourne 16
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Holland Springfield 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News