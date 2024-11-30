Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division I=

Cin. Moeller 49, Centerville 10

Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, St. Edward (OH) 7

Division II=

Avon 35, Akr. Hoban 10

Cin. Anderson 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 24

Division III=

Bishop Watterson 57, London 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 7, Youngs. Ursuline 6

Division IV=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29, Cin. Taft 20

Sandusky Perkins 13, Cle. Glenville 11

Division V=

Ironton 63, W. Liberty-Salem 21

Liberty Center 48, Canfield S. Range 14

Division VI=

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6

Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7

Division VII=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 25, Danville 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Sneak peek: Mundy’s Bar and Grill aims for mid-December opening near...
2
Wittenberg, search consultant to hold student input session on next...
3
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday drive, parade, bazaar, festival...
4
City’s first pizza place has a storied history
5
Springfield middle schools participate in community violence writing...