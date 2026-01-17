Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 73, Salem 40

Amanda-Clearcreek 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Anna 59, Russia 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 65, Rittman 29

Arcadia 54, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Arcanum 68, Bradford 31

Archbold 53, Delta 45

Arlington 54, Findlay Liberty-Benton 48

Ashland 67, Dover 41

Ashtabula Lakeside 52, Jefferson Area 37

Ashtabula St John 61, Kinsman Badger 48

Aurora 50, Copley 48

Barnesville 57, Bellaire 42

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, New Riegel 56

Batavia Clermont NE 52, Blanchester 41

Beaver Eastern 51, Crown City S. Gallia 48

Beaver Local 61, Brooke, W.Va. 54, OT

Bellbrook 59, Monroe 57

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 57, St. Paris Graham 45

Belmont Union Local 54, St Clairsville 51

Beloit W. Branch 55, Minerva 51, OT

Berea-Midpark 72, Avon Lake 57

Berlin Hiland 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50

Bidwell River Valley 71, Nelsonville-York 66

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 78, Tol. St. Francis 45

Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Leipsic 23

Botkins 44, Ft. Loramie 24

Bowerston Conotton Valley 60, Strasburg 49

Brookfield 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Lexington 40

Cambridge 66, Martins Ferry 58

Camden Preble Shawnee 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46

Campbell Memorial 62, Lowellville 59

Can. McKinley 68, Uniontown Lake 48

Canal Fulton Northwest 58, Massillon Tuslaw 46

Canfield 59, Louisville 39

Canfield S. Range 58, Girard 44

Carrollton 71, Alliance Marlington 57

Castalia Margaretta 75, Port Clinton 49

Cedarville 61, Jamestown Greeneview 50

Chagrin Falls 48, Burton Berkshire 46

Chagrin Falls Kenston 65, Painesville Riverside 59

Chardon 76, Eastlake North 57

Chillicothe Huntington 62, Williamsport Westfall 59

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Frankfort Adena 46

Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Woodward 48

Cin. Anderson 73, Loveland 71

Cin. Madeira 45, Cin. Finneytown 42, OT

Cin. Mariemont 68, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47

Cin. McNicholas 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. Elder 52

Cin. N. College Hill 79, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 32

Cin. Princeton 45, Cin. Oak Hills 32

Cin. Shroder 56, Cin. Oyler 16

Cin. Walnut Hills 37, Milford (OH) 26

Circleville 54, Bloom-Carroll 33

Clayton Northmont 53, Beavercreek 50

Cle. Glenville 91, Cle. E. Tech 56

Cle. Rhodes 99, Bard Early College 23

Coldwater 57, Versailles 50

Cols. Africentric 78, Columbus South 69, 2OT

Cols. Bishop Watterson 54, Cols. St. Charles 50

Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

Cols. DeSales 64, Bishop Hartley 52

Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Briggs 35

Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 59

Cols. Northland 69, Columbus International 31

Cols. Walnut Ridge 66, West 23

Columbiana 67, Leetonia 50

Convoy Crestview 67, Harrod Allen E. 58

Cornerstone Academy 79, Foxfire 21

Cornerstone Christian 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 21

Cortland Maplewood 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43

Covington 38, Casstown Miami E. 32

Dalton 48, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Danville 80, Centerburg 49

Day. Christian 63, Middletown Madison 35

Day. Northridge 86, Sidney Lehman 47

Delphos St John's 66, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

East 72, Cols. Beechcroft 56

Edgerton 66, Antwerp 56

Elmore Woodmore 46, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Elyria 78, Avon 64

Elyria Cath. 89, Cle. Benedictine 76

Euclid 73, Strongsville 48

Fairfield 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 48

Fairview 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 40

Findlay 56, Fremont Ross 49

Fitch 54, Warren Howland 43

Franklin 41, Oxford Talawanda 31

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Ironton St. Joseph 34

Ft. Recovery 63, Minster 51

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Pickerington North 51

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Youngs. Liberty 58

Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 51

Gates Mills Hawken 83, Perry 61

Geneva 66, Ashtabula Edgewood 52

Georgetown 74, Felicity-Franklin 58

Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 45

Gibsonburg 75, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Goshen 71, Batavia 51

Granville 67, Zanesville 47

Grove City 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18

Grove City Christian 52, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45

Groveport-Madison 76, Canal Winchester 66

Hamilton 47, Cin. Sycamore 36

Hamilton Badin 76, Day. Carroll 37

Hamler Patrick Henry 49, Bryan 39

Hanoverton United 62, E. Palestine 27

Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Hicksville 41

Heath 58, Utica 45

Hilliard Bradley 60, Dublin Coffman 47

Hubbard 49, Cortland Lakeview 44

Hunting Valley University 72, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70

Independence 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50

Jeromesville Hillsdale 67, Creston Norwayne 64

Johnstown 71, Newark Cath. 50

Johnstown Northridge 53, Hebron Lakewood 47

Kettering Alter 56, Bishop Fenwick 49

Kettering Fairmont 59, Springboro 44

Kidron Cent. Christian 69, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44

LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin 37

Lakeside Danbury 73, Northwood 64

Lakewood 52, Westlake 44

Lebanon 67, Cin. Turpin 50

Lees Creek E. Clinton 52, Bethel-Tate 45

Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 38

Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 62

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Lewistown Indian Lake 53, Spring. Shawnee 36

Liberty Center 71, Swanton 43

Lima Bath 69, Kenton 37

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Bluffton 57

Lima Shawnee 64, Celina 44

Lisbon David Anderson 63, Wellsville 62

Logan 63, Ashville Teays Valley 52

London 67, Urbana 59

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24

Lucasville Valley 48, S. Webster 33

Lynchburg-Clay 64, RULH 43

Mansfield Christian 48, Crestline 31

Mansfield Madison 51, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Mantua Crestwood 71, Rootstown 70

Marysville 65, Hilliard Darby 64

Mason 55, Middletown 37

Massillon Jackson 64, N. Can. Hoover 60

Massillon Perry 55, Can. Glenoak 46

Mayfield 86, Willoughby S. 58

McArthur Vinton County 52, Albany Alexander 41

McDonald 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, Lima Perry 61, OT

Mechanicsburg 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 40

Medina Buckeye 71, Rocky River 65

Medina Highland 48, Tallmadge 40

Mentor 71, Medina 63

Miami Valley Christian Academy 68, Cin. Seven Hills 43

Middlefield Cardinal 62, Warren Lordstown 45

Millbury Lake 53, Maumee 45

Miller City 61, Ottoville 58

Millersport 63, Corning Miller 1

Milton-Union 57, DeGraff Riverside 45

Mineral Ridge 65, Atwater Waterloo 33

Montpelier 80, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Morgan 68, Cle. Collinwood 26

Morral Ridgedale 52, Lima Temple Christian 47

Mt Gilead 53, Galion Northmor 41

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Vanlue 33

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59, Marion Elgin 31

N. Royalton 97, Macedonia Nordonia 59

New Bremen 45, Rockford Parkway 22

New Concord John Glenn 75, McConnelsville Morgan 59

New Franklin Manchester 67, Can. South 52

New Madison Tri-Village 68, New Paris National Trail 46

New Matamoras Frontier 50, Cameron, W.Va. 18

New Middletown Spring. 53, Sebring McKinley 21

New Philadelphia 71, Mansfield 59

Newark 61, Lancaster 48

Newcomerstown 53, Malvern 47

Newton Falls 81, Columbiana Crestview 50

Olmsted Falls 63, N. Ridgeville 49

Oregon Clay 49, Sylvania Northview 43

Orrville 60, Navarre Fairless 48

Orwell Grand Valley 65, Windham 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Elida 24

Painesville Harvey 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 60

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, N. Olmsted 42

Parma Padua 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 74, Mt. Vernon 56

Paulding 54, Defiance Ayersville 37

Pemberville Eastwood 73, Oak Harbor 53

Peninsula Woodridge 73, Ravenna 35

Pettisville 47, Edon 25

Piketon 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 39

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, Newton Local 36

Pleasant View Christian, Tenn. 41, Hartville Christian 36

Poland Seminary 72, Struthers 47

Pomeroy Meigs 77, Wellston 62

Portsmouth Clay 60, New Boston Glenwood 24

Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Racine Southern 65, Glouster Trimble 60

Ravenna SE 45, Warren Champion 30

Rayland Buckeye 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

Richwood N. Union 59, Spring. NW 46

Riverside Stebbins 60, Sidney 40

S. Charleston SE 78, Spring. Greenon 53

Sandusky 60, Bellevue 52

Sandusky Perkins 68, Norwalk 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Seaman N. Adams 41

Shadyside 56, Hannibal River 44

Sheffield Brookside 66, Columbia Station Columbia 59

Sherwood Fairview 53, Defiance Tinora 44

Sidney Fairlawn 60, Houston 42

Smithville 70, West Salem Northwestern 23

Solon 81, Stow-Munroe Falls 67

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Franklin Middletown Christian 48

Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, Bellefontaine 68

St. Edward (OH) 80, Lyndhurst Brush 63

St. Henry (OH) 62, New Knoxville 25

St. Xavier (OH) 50, Cin. La Salle 47

Stryker 50, Holgate 46

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Fairfield Christian 46

Sullivan Black River 50, Lorain Clearview 36

Sunbury Big Walnut 75, Galloway Westland 74, OT

Sylvania Southview 48, Tol. Whitmer 43

Thomas Worthington 38, Dublin Jerome 30

Thornville Sheridan 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 41

Tiffin Calvert 52, Kansas Lakota 50

Tiffin Columbian 66, Clyde 57

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 75, Toledo St John's Jesuit 72

Tol. Scott 53, Tol. Bowsher 37

Tontogany Otsego 74, Fostoria 37

Toronto 77, Sarahsville Shenandoah 62

Trenton Edgewood 70, Hamilton Ross 58

Troy 75, Greenville 49

Troy Christian 66, Tipp City Bethel 55

Uhrichsville Claymont 59, Sugarcreek Garaway 54

Van Buren 47, Ada 41

Van Wert 47, Defiance 35

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Columbus Grove 56

Vandalia Butler 57, Fairborn 30

Vienna Mathews 62, Southington Chalker 14

W. Carrollton 73, Piqua 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 76, Cin. Colerain 29

W. Jefferson 53, Spring. NE 47

W. Liberty-Salem 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Wapakoneta 37, St Marys 32

Warren JFK 53, Louisville Aquinas 42

Warsaw River View 59, Philo 56

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Washington C.H. 44

Wauseon 68, Metamora Evergreen 43

Waynesfield-Goshen 51, Dola Hardin Northern 40

Waynesville 88, Brookville 56

Westerville Cent. 49, New Albany 41

Westerville N. 85, Dublin Scioto 38

Westerville S. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth W. 45

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76, Bowling Green 59

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 82, McDermott Scioto NW 76

Wilmington 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, E. Liverpool 42

Wooster 51, Lexington 37

Worthington Christian 67, Cols. Bexley 55

Youngs. Boardman 47, Warren Harding 44, OT

Youngs. East 61, Heartland Christian 56

Youngs. Ursuline 77, Youngs. Mooney 41

Zanesville Maysville 100, Coshocton 51

Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Cols. Wellington 33

Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 46

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

