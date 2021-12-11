springfield-news-sun logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. Ellet 39

Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 46

Arlington 57, Cory-Rawson 32

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Barnesville 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Lakeside Danbury 59

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42

Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44

Bellaire 66, Martins Ferry 56

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Ontario 25

Belmont Union Local 61, McDonald 30

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Tontogany Otsego 32

Bloomfield Christian, Mich. 85, Northside Christian 53

Bluffton 45, Delphos Jefferson 39

Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 33

Bristol 61, Southington Chalker 25

Brookville 54, Monroe 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Campbell Memorial 80, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

Centerburg 72, Mt. Gilead 38

Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55

Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38

Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41

Clyde 42, Norwalk 40

Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37

Columbia Station Columbia 67, Sullivan Black River 41

Columbus Grove 74, Ada 24

Continental 41, Sherwood Fairview 36

Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 44

Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17

Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54

Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45

Defiance 48, St. Marys Memorial 35

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Morral Ridgedale 41

Dover 78, ISA Academy 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31

E. Can. 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 52

E. Liverpool 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Elyria 52, Avon 50

Elyria Cath. 66, Bay Village Bay 60

Felicity-Franklin 57, Bethel-Tate 50

Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39

Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Girard 58, Canfield S. Range 56

Hannibal River 45, Shadyside 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Liberty Center 44

Heartland Christian 75, Lowellville 68

Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 37

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40

Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 50

Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28

Jackson Center 53, Houston 14

Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33

Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 34

Leipsic 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

Lexington 53, Mansfield Madison 50

Lima Perry 54, Marion Elgin 38

Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54

Macedonia Nordonia 68, N. Royalton 61

Madison 71, Chardon 46

Mansfield Christian 54, Loudonville 40

Massillon 68, Warren Harding 55

McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Mentor 54, Strongsville 50

Millbury Lake 56, Elmore Woodmore 43

Miller City 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Minford 64, Waverly 58

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, Lima Temple Christian 44

N. Baltimore 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55

New Bremen 46, Minster 42

New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48

New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Norton 43, Streetsboro 39

Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Wapakoneta 40

Ottoville 53, Ft. Jennings 42

Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 21

Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Pemberville Eastwood 71, Genoa Area 53

Perrysburg 63, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52

Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20

Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39

Poland Seminary 70, Hubbard 52

Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Rayland Buckeye 80, Bridgeport 37

Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47

S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 29

Sheffield Brookside 66, LaGrange Keystone 55

Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33

Smithville 63, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22

Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59

Strasburg-Franklin 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, W. Carrollton 47

Tol. St. John's 67, Findlay 64

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Berlin Hiland 34

Union, Pa. 61, McDonald 30

Van Buren 55, McComb 50

Van Wert 55, Celina 39

Vienna Mathews 60, Cortland Maplewood 43

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 35

Wauseon 58, Edgerton 34

Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50

Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 41

West Salem Northwestern 86, Rittman 54

Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37

Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43

Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Youngs. Boardman 44, Youngs. Ursuline 36

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

