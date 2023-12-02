Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Jefferson Area 70

Arlington 76, Ft. Jennings 57

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Lancaster 45

Austintown Fitch 51, Lima Perry 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Arcadia 42

Beloit W. Branch 67, Lisbon Beaver 59

Botkins 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Bridgeport 69, Beallsville 42

Bristol 62, McDonald 40

Brookville 64, Carlisle 54

Bucyrus 60, Vanlue 37

Caledonia River Valley 76, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61

Campbell Memorial 69, Kinsman Badger 64

Carey 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Middlefield Cardinal 24

Cin. Colerain 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 34

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. College Prep. 49

Cin. McNicholas 79, Villa Madonna, Ky. 51

Cin. Shroder 52, Cin. N. College Hill 43

Columbiana 66, E. Palestine 48

Convoy Crestview 55, Van Wert 42

Cortland Maplewood 47, Sebring McKinley 33

Cory-Rawson 61, Tol. Horizon Science 11

Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 45

Delta 29, Pettisville 25

E. Liverpool 63, Knoch, Pa. 44

Eaton 66, New Paris National Trail 52

Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Burton Berkshire 59

Findlay 68, Defiance 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Galion Northmor 69, Marion Elgin 51

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Cle. Benedictine 48

Genoa Area 53, Port Clinton 45

Greenup Co., Ky. 71, Lucasville Valley 60

Heartland Christian 70, Salem 61

Hubbard 51, Brookfield 48

Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 25

Indpls Attucks, Ind. 59, Cin. Withrow 38

Kenton 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36

Latham Western 84, Piketon 83, 2OT

Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Lima Bath 31

Lima Shawnee 53, Elida 49

Lima Sr. 107, Tol. Bowsher 71

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Collins Western Reserve 30

Lodi Cloverleaf 81, Sullivan Black River 56

Lowellville 48, Columbiana Crestview 45, OT

Malvern 59, Smithville 36

Metamora Evergreen 61, Oregon Clay 49

Miami Valley 58, Cols. Wellington 35

Milford 47, Loveland 44

Millbury Lake 59, Swanton 52

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, RULH 48

Mt. Vernon 58, Centerburg 32

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Ada 41

N. Can. Hoover 51, Akron Garfield 39

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Hanoverton United 32

New Albany 57, Canfield 39

New Concord John Glenn 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42

New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

Newcomerstown 45, Howard E. Knox 30

Newport, Ky. 74, Richmond Hts. 69

Niles McKinley 59, Warren Champion 53

Norwalk 39, Ashland 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Tiffin Calvert 43

Pandora-Gilboa 54, Lima Perry 41

Paulding 50, Continental 24

Philo 79, Cols. Cristo Rey 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Milton-Union 15

Richmond Edison 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39

Rockford Parkway 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48

Salineville Southern 67, Leetonia 65

Spring. Kenton Ridge 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32

St. Henry 65, Spencerville 58

St. Marys Memorial 76, New Knoxville 26

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Toronto 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Massillon Jackson 64

Strongsville 57, Olmsted Falls 51

Tontogany Otsego 56, N. Baltimore 46

Urbana 54, W. Liberty-Salem 43

Vincent Warren 69, McConnelsville Morgan 28

Wapakoneta 47, Delphos Jefferson 33

Warren Howland 59, Shenango, Pa. 48

Warren JFK 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Westerville N. 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 35

Williamsport Westfall 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Worthington Christian 62, Sparta Highland 29

Youngs. Boardman 51, Millbury Lake 50, OT

Youngs. East 87, Akr. North 24

Youngs. Mooney 64, Youngs. Liberty 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

