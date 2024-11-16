Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Region 2=

Centerville 42, Dublin Coffman 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 31, Hilliard Davidson 7

Region 3=

Pickerington N. 10, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Division II=

Region 6=

Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14

Region 7=

Massillon Washington 48, Ashville Teays Valley 14

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. Mt Healthy 0

Cin. La Salle 37, Harrison 0

Division III=

Region 10=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Lexington 7

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 30, Newark Licking Valley 0

Steubenville 42, Dover 14

Region 12=

Bellbrook 24, Wapakoneta 21

London 30, St Marys 7

Division IV=

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, New Lexington 23

Region 16=

Cin. Taft 30, Cin. Indian Hill 14

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 42, Sugarcreek Garaway 14

Region 18=

Liberty Center 24, Oak Harbor 21

Milan Edison 49, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Region 19=

Wheelersburg 30, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14

Region 20=

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Jamestown Greeneview 13

Division VI=

Region 21=

Dalton 25, New Middletown Spring. 0

Kirtland 41, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Region 22=

Bluffton 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7

Region 23=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 27, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Galion Northmor 21, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7

Region 24=

Anna 56, Cin. Country Day 14

Coldwater 56, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Warren JFK 19

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 35, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Region 27=

Danville 46, Corning Miller 6

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Ansonia 0

Minster 42, Cin. College Prep. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election...
2
Wittenberg president Frandsen leaving the university next year
3
Graham schools earn high scores in 3 categories on state report card
4
Taking time to remember Rep. Dave Hobson
5
Proposal to address property tax hikes would cost Ohio schools $336M