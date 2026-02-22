Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elyria First Baptist Christian 31, Christian Community School 24
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Worthington Kilbourne 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Division III=
Region 12=
Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20
Sidney 37, Greenville 24
Division V=
Region 18=
Bellville Clear Fork 60, Galion 31
Division VII=
Region 25=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Leetonia 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
