Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elyria First Baptist Christian 31, Christian Community School 24

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Worthington Kilbourne 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24

Division III=

Region 12=

Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20

Sidney 37, Greenville 24

Division V=

Region 18=

Bellville Clear Fork 60, Galion 31

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, Leetonia 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

