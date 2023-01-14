Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Thomas Worthington 57
Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47
Solon 61, Brunswick 49
Southeastern 43, Piketon 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
