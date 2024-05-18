Friday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 3, Lima Bath 0

Defiance 12, Fostoria 2

Huron 17, Shelby 4, 6 innings

Lexington 6, Wapakoneta 2

Maumee 4, Wauseon 0

Napoleon 7, Bowling Green 0

Sandusky Perkins 11, Vermillion 1, 6 innings

St. Marys Memorial 2, Celina 1

Tiffin Columbian 3, Bellevue 2

Van Wert 5, Bryan 4

Region 8

Bellbrook 7, Spring. Shawnee 4

Division III

Region 10

Archbold 7, Sherwood Fairview 4

Bucyrus Wynford 7, Ashland Crestview 6

Castalia Margaretta 7, Willard 1

Coldwater 11, Bluffton 1

Findlay Liberty Benton 5, Van Buren 4

Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

Oak Harbor 1, Kansas Lakota 0

Pemberville Eastwood 7, Harrod Allen East 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Genoa Area 3

Tontogany Otsego 2, Defiance Tinora 1

