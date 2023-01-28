X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 48

Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55

Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 46

Ansonia 75, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 32

Antwerp 63, Defiance Ayersville 59

Arcanum 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

Archbold 66, Metamora Evergreen 50

Arlington 74, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34

Ashland Crestview 70, Monroeville 65

Ashland Mapleton 61, Norwalk St. Paul 48

Avon Lake 67, Grafton Midview 64, OT

Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Batavia Clermont NE 61, Blanchester 38

Berea-Midpark 81, Amherst Steele 64

Bishop Fenwick 55, Day. Carroll 45

Botkins 58, Hou 23

Bowerston Conotton Valley 63, Richmond Edison 48

Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 35

Brookfield 77, Columbiana Crestview 58

Brooklyn 81, Mantua Crestwood 64

Brookville 52, Middletown Madison Senior 50

Brunswick 77, Medina 74, OT

Bucyrus 61, Morral Ridgedale 39

Caledonia River Valley 62, Marion Pleasant 45

Cameron, W.Va. 53, Beallsville 45

Campbell Memorial 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55

Can. South 70, Orrville 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Sugar Grove Berne Union 24

Canfield 50, Austintown Fitch 42

Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 62

Carlisle 51, Germantown Valley View 41

Carrollton 57, Salem 40

Centerburg 59, Cardington-Lincoln 48

Centerville 81, Clayton Northmont 44

Chillicothe Huntington 67, Wellston 64

Cin. NW 57, Harrison 48

Cin. Summit Country Day 53, Cin. N. College Hill 36

Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Princeton 47

Cin. Taft 60, Cin. Western Hills 55

Cin. Turpin 50, Cin. Winton Woods 44

Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 50

Circleville 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 52

Collins Western Reserve 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 43

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 79, Bloom-Carroll 75

Cols. Independence 65, Cols. Eastmoor 55

Cols. Northland 62, Cols. Beechcroft 57, OT

Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, West 47

Cols. Whetstone 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

Columbia Station Columbia 52, Wellington 38

Columbiana 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 51

Convoy Crestview 62, Ada 40

Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 62

Cuyahoga Falls 58, Copley 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 86, Massillon Tuslaw 33

Dalton 63, Rittman 23

Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70

Defiance Tinora 50, Hicksville 46

Delaware Hayes 68, Worthington Kilbourne 36

Delphos Jefferson 75, Leipsic 44

Delphos St. John's 62, Minster 59

Delta 35, Swanton 34

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Lima Temple Christian 51

Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Zanesville Maysville 52

Dublin Jerome 76, Marysville 61

E. Cle. Shaw 63, Lorain 62

Elmore Woodmore 44, Tontogany Otsego 40

Fairfield 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

Findlay 70, Oregon Clay 18

Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, N. Baltimore 25

Franklin Furnace Green 61, Ironton St. Joseph 50

Fredericktown 52, Galion Northmor 44

Ft. Loramie 61, Sidney Fairlawn 28

Garfield Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 54

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Warren Champion 35

Genoa Area 55, Pemberville Eastwood 52

Girard 52, Cortland Lakeview 28

Goshen 60, Batavia 49

Green 50, Uniontown Lake 33

Grove City 72, Wilmington 19

Hamilton 62, Middletown 59

Hamilton Ross 52, Trenton Edgewood 38

Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Mogadore 52

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Edgerton 41

Hebron Lakewood 53, Newark Cath. 43

Johnstown Northridge 58, Heath 42

Kettering Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 46

Kidron Cent. Christian 48, Crestline 36

Kinsman Badger 65, Ashtabula St. John 43

Kirtland 65, Independence 44

LaGrange Keystone 74, Sullivan Black River 64

Lakewood St. Edward 63, STVM 59

Lancaster 44, Groveport-Madison 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Ashville Teays Valley 37

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 80, Day. Belmont 30

Legacy Christian 42, Day. Miami Valley 34

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46, Dublin Coffman 32

Lexington 57, Mansfield Sr. 53

Liberty Center 52, Bryan 45

Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

Lisbon David Anderson 71, Leetonia 31

Lorain Clearview 71, Sheffield Brookside 69

Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 52

Lowellville 46, New Middletown Spring. 22

Lucasville Valley 78, Beaver Eastern 51

Lynchburg-Clay 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 60

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Wadsworth 58

Malvern 64, Strasburg-Franklin 34

Mansfield Christian 69, Mansfield St. Peter's 37

Mansfield Madison 59, Mt. Vernon 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 61, Rockford Parkway 24

Marietta 67, Vincent Warren 46

Marion Harding 55, Sparta Highland 18

Mason 56, Cin. Colerain 31

McArthur Vinton County 55, Nelsonville-York 44

McComb 55, Arcadia 39

McConnelsville Morgan 83, Coshocton 68

Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Chardon NDCL 51

Miller City 57, Ft. Jennings 52

Millersport 48, Grove City Christian 35

Mineral Ridge 54, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52

Montpelier 49, W. Unity Hilltop 40

Morrow Little Miami 62, Lebanon 55

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 78, McDonald 70

Napoleon 58, Maumee 46

Navarre Fairless 63, Canal Fulton Northwest 54

New Bremen 69, New Knoxville 52

New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 49

New Lexington 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 29

New Philadelphia 48, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33

Oberlin 46, Oberlin Firelands 41

Ontario 70, Bellville Clear Fork 60

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Celina 24

Ottoville 47, Kalida 45, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 68, Cory-Rawson 26

Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, Medina Buckeye 43

Paulding 51, Sherwood Fairview 37

Peninsula Woodridge 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 58

Perrysburg 81, Bowling Green 46

Pettisville 44, Edon 32

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, London 43

Plymouth 49, New London 37

Poland Seminary 37, Niles McKinley 34

Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 75

Richmond Hts. 124, Ashtabula Edgewood 39

Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 44

Rocky River 64, Elyria Cath. 53

Rossford 71, Millbury Lake 31

Russia 70, Anna 37

S. Point 57, Ironton 50

Salineville Southern 54, E. Palestine 44

Shadyside 45, Barnesville 36

Shekinah Christian 56, Mentor Christian 41

Shelby 74, Galion 40

Smithville 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36

Spencerville 58, Bluffton 47

Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, Spring. Greenon 46

Spring. Shawnee 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

St. Henry 58, Ft. Recovery 42

St. Marys Memorial 60, Kenton 44

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51

Streetsboro 64, Mogadore Field 41

Struthers 70, Hubbard 57

Sugarcreek Garaway 76, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

Tallmadge 53, Aurora 52

Thornville Sheridan 65, Warsaw River View 49

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Greenville 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 50, Tol. Christian 42

Troy 49, Vandalia Butler 41

Troy Christian 48, Casstown Miami E. 43

Urbana 72, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27

Van Wert 60, Lima Shawnee 55

Versailles 55, Coldwater 41

Vienna Mathews 54, Cortland Maplewood 48

W. Liberty-Salem 37, W. Jefferson 36

Wapakoneta 42, Elida 33

Warren Harding 54, Youngs. East 44

Warren Howland 65, Youngs. Boardman 56

Warren JFK 84, Rootstown 56

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Chillicothe 47

Wauseon 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Wellsville 54, Hanoverton United 40

West Salem Northwestern 65, Apple Creek Waynedale 64

Westerville Cent. 48, Grove City 34

Westerville N. 55, Westerville S. 53

Wheelersburg 46, Portsmouth W. 40

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, E. Liverpool 63

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Holland Springfield 56

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, New Matamoras Frontier 32

Wooster 66, Ashland 65

Wooster Triway 41, Akr. Manchester 33

Xenia 65, Sidney 41

Youngs. Ursuline 67, Massillon 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, Crooksville 38

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Berlin Hiland 49

